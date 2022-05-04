HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WHNT) — A Huntsville legend is getting well-deserved recognition from his alma mater.

The Huntsville City Board of Education recently voted to rename the fieldhouse at Lee High School after Condredge Holloway. He was a three-sport athlete at Lee, and went on to be the University of Tennessee’s first Black quarterback in the Southeastern Conference (SEC).

He was also the first Black baseball player at Tennessee.

Following his time at Tennessee and selections from both the National Football League (NFL) and Major League Baseball (MLB) drafts, he won two Grey Cups in the Canadian Football League.

He received the Most Outstanding Player award in 1982 and was inducted into CFL’s Hall of Fame in 1999.