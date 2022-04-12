HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WHNT) – Lee High School mourned the loss of one of their own Tuesday morning.

Huntsville City Schools confirmed a victim in Monday night’s wreck on Bob Wade Lane was a student at the school. Lee High School Principal Tony Woods said the 16-year-old was a basketball player.

The Lee High School student died in the wreck near Mt. Lebanon Road, along with his 11-year-old brother. A 12-year-old boy was injured and taken to Huntsville Hospital Trauma Services in serious, but stable condition, according to HEMSI spokesman Don Webster. Huntsville Police said he is expected to be okay.