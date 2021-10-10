Learn how to brew your own beer from home

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WHNT) — Have you ever wanted to learn how to brew your own beer? Calhoun Community College is offering a how-to course this fall.

Classes will be held October 12 through November 16 at Fractal Brewing Project, Education Room, 3200 Leeman Ferry Road SW in Huntsville. The deadline to apply is October 31.

Over 1.1 million people in the U.S. currently homebrew their beer, according to the American Homebrewers Association. Research also shows that 40% of those individuals began in the hobby within the last several years.

The Calhoun Community College Workforce Solutions (CWS) and Fractal Brewing were excited to bring the course back after its inaugural year.

“Homebrewing has become a very popular hobby, and with so many breweries in our local area, individuals are now able to learn from experts and possibly start their very own brewery should they choose to continue learning more about this unique skills trade,” Doug Brazier, Calhoun Workforce Solutions Business Developer said in a statement.

Class participants will gain hands-on experience with brewing equipment, proper cleaning, brewing processes, fermentation as well as packaging.

The course will be taught by Bradley “Robo” Robinson, a Huntsville native and brewing veteran. Robinson has brewed for over 10 years and holds several certifications from the Cicerone Certification Program for German beer.

Calhoun also offers an advanced course that gives participants the Brewer’s Apprentice Certificate upon completion which gives the potential to be hired as an assistant brewer at most craft beer breweries.

If you would like to learn more or register for the course, visit Calhoun’s website.