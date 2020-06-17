Lawyer opens art gallery in downtown Huntsville

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. – A new art gallery opened in Huntsville and what’s found inside Gallery 1:11 as well as the story behind the business… is truly unique.

Leigh Daniel spends a lot of time in court as a divorce lawyer— working with others during some of their most difficult moments.

She says art is her relief— and half of her office space is dedicated to her work, while the other half is dedicated to her passion.

“When I walked into this space, we immediately started filling the walls with my art as well and one day I said to Remi ‘ we should open up an art gallery’ and here we are.”

Daniel says the goal of the gallery is to bring happiness to visitors.

“To me, exposing people to art is healing and it’s powerful and it’s what I want to bring. I have been a divorce lawyer for 27 years and I want to bring happiness to people.”

In the gallery, you can find pieces created by artists from London, New York… and north Alabama.

Gallery 1:11 is completely free to visit and is open Monday through Friday from 10:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m.

Everyone is welcome at Gallery 1:11.