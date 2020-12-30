Lawsuit: Huntsville billboard rules violate free speech laws

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. – A company that operates electronic billboards and other signs in Alabama and Georgia is suing the City of Huntsville.

It argues that Huntsville’s sign ordinance favors some groups over others and restricts free speech. In a recent federal lawsuit, New South Media Group says numerous applications for signs in the city have been denied.

It cites its history of working with the Alabama Department of Public Health to post public health messages, saying the city rejected its application for a sign that would share government messages.

A city spokeswoman says that as a general practice, the city typically does not comment on litigation.