HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WHNT) — The City of Huntsville and the Madison County Sheriff have been removed from a lawsuit filed against them by a woman who says she was hit six times with rubber bullets fired by officers during a protest in 2020.

Court documents filed on September 13 show that Madison County Circuit Judge Alan Mann granted a request from Sheriff Kevin Turner, ruling that he has immunity and can’t be sued, along with granting the City’s motion to dismiss the lawsuit.

The ruling means that Huntsville cannot be held liable for injuries Grubb suffered, who states in the lawsuit that she was hit six times with the rubber bullets fired by officers as she tried to obey law enforcement’s order to disperse.

The lawsuit claims officers present at the protests used excessive force and Grubb says she still suffers from the injuries she received in 2020.

According to AL.com, Grubb’s attorney, Martin Weinberg isn’t backing down, saying that “somebody needs to be held accountable.”

On June 3, 2020, hundreds of people gathered in Big Spring Park to protest police brutality in the wake of George Floyd’s death. The protest came to an end later that night at the Madison County Courthouse when police fired tear gas and rubber bullets into the crowd of protesters.

In 2021, the Huntsville Police Citizens Advisory Council, a special committee created by the city in the wake of the protests, released a report addressing the police action taken during the protests. The report determined local police need more training.