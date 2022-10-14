MONROVIA, Ala. (WHNT) — Monrovia Volunteer Fire and Rescue (MVFR) says a lawnmower was the cause of a brush fire this afternoon.

MVFR Lt. James Filley said at 3:09 p.m. Friday the volunteer fire department was called to a brush fire in the are of King Road and Old Monrovia road.

Filley said a lawnmower caught fire which then spread and burned around two acres of land.

After arriving on the scene, MVFR personnel was able to quickly extinguish the fire with nearly 250 gallons of water.

Filley said it is the third fire MVFhas responded to this week and warned residents of continued dry conditions.

While the dry weather continues, he encouraged residents to keep a fire extinguisher on hand and be mindful while operating grills or using any kind of outdoor fire.