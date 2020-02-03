Lawmakers lobby to push back school start dates

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. -- Local control of school calendars is expected to face a battle this year in Montgomery.

Starting Tuesday, lawmakers will meet to begin the 2020 legislative session and are expected to bring back an old Alabama debate: should school calendars be mandated at the state or local level?

Business and tourism industry advocates are expected to propose bills that would force local schools to push back the school start date. This idea isn't new -- similar legislation was introduced for the 2017-2018 school year but did not get pushed through.

Opponents argue that pushing start dates back could mean other aspects about the calendar that families love, would need to change -- like breaks from school. The extra time for summer would have to be cut from somewhere else.

"This would cut down our breaks considerably and those are much-needed breaks, not only for students, but for teachers as well," said parent and PTA member Liz Boykin.

Parents and educators are also concerned about "the summer slide."

"This results in a summer learning loss for students, because the longer the summer is, the more remedial construction will be required at the beginning of the year," Boykin said.

She said testing would also be affected.

"Students who take AP classes have shorter days to study and prepare for that AP exam," she said.

Lawmakers for the bill have argued that a shortened summer hurts Alabama families, taking away quality time that could be spent together. Also, making summers longer helps the tourism industry and brings more money to the state.

The bill is expected to be officially proposed at the beginning of the legislative session.