Latest downtown Huntsville development heads for City Council approval on Thursday

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. — A plan to develop the last big piece of open land in downtown Huntsville is heading to City Council Thursday.

While there aren’t many details, it is planned to be a mixed-use project developed in phases including plans for residences, commercial sites, and a hotel, according to AL.com.

The 13-acre site is on Clinton Avenue across from the Von Braun Center and known to longtime residents as the site of the Coca-Cola bottling company. It is one of the largest remaining open pieces of land in the downtown area.

The developer listed on the council agenda is Rocket Development Partners, Inc. of New York City. The company confirmed in 2019 that it had control of the site and were planning a development.

Three items on the City Council agenda will, if passed as expected, approve negotiations that have already occurred between Mayor Battle and the developers.

Those include the city’s promise to build a parking garage for the development.