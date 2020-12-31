Last weekend for viewing the Soldiers Tree

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. – In honor of our communities military families, the Soldiers Tree will remain up at the Huntsville Public Library – Downtown for one more weekend.
It has been decorated with ornaments and well wishes from student at several local schools, including: Academy for Academic and Arts Magnet School, Madison County Elementary, New Hope Elementary, Mae Jemison High School, McDonnell Elementary, Williams Middle School, and Seminole Boys and Girls Club.
The tree has been standing as a thank you to the military families and those who serve for the past month. This weekend will be the last chance to view the 8th annual Soldiers Tree.