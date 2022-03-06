HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WHNT) — More than 100 people from many different countries gathered at Big Spring Park Sunday to advocate vocal, military, and financial support for Ukraine.

Even members of the immigrant community not of eastern European descent told News 19 they see themselves in this crisis as much as anyone else, and that the invasion in Ukraine hits home for anyone watching.

“Everybody’s voice matters right now,” Ukrainian-American Elena Sukhanova of Huntsville said. “It’s very important to bring understanding to all of your local communities about what’s happening in the rest of the world.”

While views shared at the rally were certainly against Russian President Vladimir Putin, they were not anti-Russian, according to Saint Petersburg, Russia native Oxana Markelova of Huntsville.

“I would just like to let the Ukrainian people know that a lot of people in Russia support them,” Merkelova said. “And those who don’t support, they are victims of propaganda…And (the) Russian state does even more to suppress free speech completely.”

Many other non-Ukrainians in north Alabama’s immigrant community chose to take part as well, such as Mayra Penuela, a doctor and Venezuela native. She told News 19 she felt inspired to show her solidarity Sunday, just a few years after escaping violence in her home country.

“Of course we need to support Ukraine,” Penuela said. “They are suffering greatly. They not only need military help. They simply cannot defeat Putin by themselves. They need help from the entire world.”

The crowd in the rally prayed for that, and organizers hopes it will also come in the near future in the form of more donations from neighbors in north Alabama.

“(The donations) come from all over the world,” Ukrainian-American Alla Irelan of Florence said. “And if you pray and feel it close to your heart, definitely, every single bit helps.”