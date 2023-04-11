HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WHNT) — A large and highly-trafficked road in east Huntsville has been shut down while Huntsville Utilities crews work to repair a 6-inch water main.

The City of Huntsville announced that Pratt Avenue from Andrew Jackson Way to Meridian Street was closed on Tuesday.

Huntsville Utilities’ spokesperson confirmed a water main was damaged by a contractor at the intersection of Pratt Avenue and Dement Street, adding that while repairs to the water main are only expected to take 8-10 hours, road repairs will take longer.

The Huntsville Police Department confirmed that detail, saying they expect the road to remain closed until 8 a.m. on Friday, April 14, when the area is tentatively scheduled to reopen to traffic.

Access to businesses and homes in the area will be restricted to side streets only, as city officials urge drivers to use alternate routes while utility crews work to complete repairs over the next few days.