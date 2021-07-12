Substation malfunction leads to major power outage affecting nearly 30,000 Huntsville Utilities customers

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. – Huntsville Utilities crews are working to fix a power outage in central Huntsville.

Huntsville Utilities officials confirm the outage impacted customers from Winchester Road south to Martin Road and from Research Park Boulevard east to Monte Sano Mountain.

At 2:15 p.m. HU said the outage was caused by a central substation malfunction.

The outage radiated out from central Huntsville and affected nearly 30,000 customers at its peak.

The problem was isolated and crews began re-routing power to the affected areas; the reroute will also allow crews to safely repair the substation as well.

View a real-time outage map here: