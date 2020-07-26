Power restored after large Sunday morning outage in north Huntsville

UPDATE: Huntsville Utilities confirmed power was restored just after 8:15 a.m. and equipment failure at a substation near Old Stringfield Road was to blame.
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. – Huntsville Utilities reported an outage across parts of north and northwest Huntsville Sunday morning.
The initial outage was reported at 6:35 a.m., with two areas affected:
- Stringfield Road south to Grizzard Road and Jordan Lane east to Pulaski Pike
- Bob Wade Lane south to Sparkman Drive and Jeff Road east to Pulaski Pike
At 7:25 a.m., Huntsville Utilities expanded the Bob Wade Lane outage, saying the outage ran from Jeff Road east to US-231/431.
While HU didn’t know the exact cause, officials said preliminary reports indicated equipment failure at a substation near Old Stringfield Road.