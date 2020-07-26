Power restored after large Sunday morning outage in north Huntsville

UPDATE: Huntsville Utilities confirmed power was restored just after 8:15 a.m. and equipment failure at a substation near Old Stringfield Road was to blame.

SERVICE RESTORED – NORTH HUNTSVILLE

Sunday – July 26, 2020 – 8:16 am



Service has been restored to customers in North Huntsville. Anyone still experience a service-related issue should call 256-53-LIGHT (256-535-4448).



The outage was caused by an equipment failure. pic.twitter.com/VPgGLHsivs — Huntsville Utilities (@HSVUtilities) July 26, 2020

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. – Huntsville Utilities reported an outage across parts of north and northwest Huntsville Sunday morning.

The initial outage was reported at 6:35 a.m., with two areas affected:

Stringfield Road south to Grizzard Road and Jordan Lane east to Pulaski Pike

Bob Wade Lane south to Sparkman Drive and Jeff Road east to Pulaski Pike

At 7:25 a.m., Huntsville Utilities expanded the Bob Wade Lane outage, saying the outage ran from Jeff Road east to US-231/431.

This outage area has been expanded to now include North Huntsville from Bob Wade Ln south to Sparkman Dr and from Jeff Rd east to Hwy 231/431. — Huntsville Utilities (@HSVUtilities) July 26, 2020

While HU didn’t know the exact cause, officials said preliminary reports indicated equipment failure at a substation near Old Stringfield Road.