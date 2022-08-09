UPDATE: One woman is in custody following a barricade situation. News 19 is working to confirm further details.

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WHNT) — A heavy presence of law enforcement was in the area of Lily Flagg Road and Oldfield Road in South Huntsville early Tuesday morning after shots were fired.

The Huntsville Police Department (HPD) told News 19 that officers were on the scene of a barricaded person after a call came in for possible shots fired around 4:48 a.m.

HPD says they confirmed there were shots fired, but were working to find the person behind the trigger.

There are no injuries to report at this time.

The portion of Lily Flagg Road was closed between Memorial Parkway and Whitesburg Drive. It has since reopened.

According to News 19 crews on scene, law enforcement gave residents in the area an opportunity to evacuate – some took that opportunity, while others decided to stay put.

This is a developing story.