HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WHNT) — Multiple police cruisers are on the scene of what appears to be an active investigation in South Huntsville.

Crews on the scene say there are at least five patrol units near the 11000-block of South Memorial Parkway, with crime scene tape surrounding the area.

News 19 has reached out to the Huntsville Police Department for more information and will provide updates as they become available.

Drivers are advised to use caution in the area.

This is a developing story.