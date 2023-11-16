TONEY, Ala. (WHNT) — A spokesperson for Toney Volunteer Fire & Rescue (TVFR) says a large brush fire is now under control near Hazel Green after burning over 30 acres and a barn.

In a post on social media, TVFR said crews were responding to a large brush fire in the 700 block of Charity Lane, alongside a number of volunteer fire departments including Hazel Green, Bobo, and Meridianville from Madison County and departments from Lincoln County, Tennessee.

Toney Fire President Heath B. Jones said the fire burned around 35 acres and one barn.

(Photo: Toney Volunteer Fire & Rescue)

(Photo: Toney Volunteer Fire & Rescue)

(Photo: Toney Volunteer Fire & Rescue)

(Photo: Toney Volunteer Fire & Rescue)

Jones added that the fire is contained and under control at this time, and crews are still on the scene.