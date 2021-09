MADISON AND MORGAN COUNTY, Ala. – If you’re crossing the Whitesburg Bridge during the day Thursday and Friday, September 16 and 17, be aware.

ALDOT officials said crews will be inspecting the bridge between 7:30 a.m. and 2 p.m. both days, weather permitting.

The inspection is routine, but is expected to result in southbound traffic being reduced to one lane during certain periods.