Landers McLarty Subaru looking for the best pet Halloween costumes

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. – We’re in the middle of October, also known as Halloween season – or should we say Howl-O-Ween season?

Howl-O-Ween is the newest way to showcase how you and your pet are getting ready for this super spooky holiday.

Landers McLarty Subaru is hosting a virtual costume contest for pets in the area for a chance to win a 1-year subscription to BarkBox to spoil the lucky winner for the next 365 days.

According to the organizers, the contest is a way to keep spirits alive while also showing that Halloween can still be celebrated – even if we’re separated.

All you need to do to enter the contest is post a picture of your pet to Landers McLarty’s Howl-O-Ween event page on Facebook, or reply in the comments of any Howl-O-Ween post you see.

Multiple entries are accepted, but a person can only win once!

Out of all the posts, four winners will be announced when the contest ends on October 30.

Any type of costume is accepted, so the more creative the better!