Landers McLarty Subaru donates more than $32,000 to local charities

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. — Landers McLarty Subaru presented two Huntsville charities with checks totaling more than $32,000 Tuesday.

The auto dealer gave a check for $22,879.24 to Harris Home and another for $10,903.28 to Village of Promise.

The checks are the result of Subaru’s Share the Love event, where Subaru donated $250 from every auto lease or sale to a charity of the buyer’s choice.

The national fundraiser by Subaru of America also raises money for the ASPCA, Make-A-Wish, Meals on Wheels America and the National Park Foundation. Local Subaru dealers also elect local charities in the event.

This is the fifth year Landers McLarty Subaru has taken part in the event and the 13th year for Subaru of America.