HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WHNT) — Nearly four years after Huntsville STAC Agent Billy Clardy III was killed, the trial for the man charged in connection to his murder is set to begin.

LaJeromeny Brown is charged with one count of capital murder, killing a police officer who was in the line of duty. Capital murder carries one of two sentences in Alabama upon conviction, either the death penalty or life in prison without parole. The prosecution has made it known they will seek the death penalty.

Clardy was fatally wounded in a house on Levert Street in Huntsville during a botched drug sting on Dec. 6, 2019. He later died at Huntsville Hospital. Investigators say an undercover officer had arranged to buy 100 pounds of marijuana from Brown. Clardy and another officer were waiting inside the house where Brown had agreed to meet. Clardy was shot in the encounter, according to testimony from Brown’s preliminary hearing.

At a status hearing in September, it was revealed that an estimated 600 jury summons will be issued for prospective jurors and Madison County Circuit Judge Chris Comer said the goal is to have a jury panel of 130 people.

That pool of jurors will be given a roughly 40-page questionnaire on Monday for the attorneys to review as part of jury selection.

Jury selection in this case will be a rather lengthy process and could take several days due to it being a death penalty case.

In August, the defense filed a motion requesting the court approve up to $3,500 to pay for a jury consultant, essentially to assist in jury selection for the trial.

The defense also asked the court to approve the selection of Huntsville attorney Robin Wolfe to assist with jury selection.

Wolfe has extensive experience in jury selection in death penalty cases, the defense filing notes. Defense attorney Bruce Gardner said in the filing that he has previously worked with Wolfe on death penalty cases and that she “has keen insight into this process.”

Judge Comer approved the request.

Brown’s trial is set to begin at 9:00 a.m.

News 19 will be in the courtroom throughout the trial and bring coverage of how it unfolds.