HUNTSVILLE, Ala (WHNT) — The jury in the capital murder trial of LaJeromeny Brown went home Thursday afternoon for the second day without deciding a sentence.

On Tuesday, a jury found Brown guilty of capital murder in the death of Huntsville Police Department STAC agent Billy Clardy III during a drug sting in December 2019.

Since that conviction, the jury has been grappling with what sentence should be imposed in the case. In Alabama, there are only two possible sentences for a capital murder conviction: the death penalty or life in prison without parole.

Earlier Thursday, Brown’s defense called for a mistrial after they said six jurors were broadcasted on television by another local news station. Their argument was that since the jurors’ faces were shown, they could face pressure from others.

Madison County Judge Chris Comer asked the jury if anything had happened to hinder their ability to serve or if they had experienced any external pressure or influence. None of the jurors raised their hands to either question.

It only takes 10 out of 12 juror votes to receive a death sentence. However, seven jurors are required in order to get life without parole.