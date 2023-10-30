HUNTSVILLE, Ala (WHNT) — The jury in the capital murder trial of LaJeromeny Brown went home without a verdict in the second full day of deliberations Monday.

Madison County Circuit Judge Chris Comer said the jury hinted at possibly being deadlocked Monday afternoon but did not formally say that was the case.

Brown is charged with capital murder in connection with the fatal shooting of Huntsville Strategic Counterdrug Team (STAC) Agent Billy Clardy III during a December 2019 drug sting.

The trial moved quickly last week with testimony beginning Wednesday and both sides resting on Thursday. The jury began deliberations Thursday afternoon but has yet to return a verdict.

The jury, made up of eight women and four men, is considering the capital murder charge against Brown, but it can also consider lesser charges of felony murder and manslaughter.

Late Monday afternoon jurors told the judge they wanted to go home for the day and resume deliberating in the morning. They deliberated for nearly seven hours over two days last week and began again Monday at 10 a.m.

Brown testified he thought he was about to be killed and robbed when he entered the house on Levert Street for the drug deal that was arranged by what turned out to be an undercover officer. He said he fired quickly at a person rushing toward him and then ran away. He was arrested shortly after.

Prosecutors argued Clardy was not holding his weapon when he was shot during the drug sting. Under Alabama law, if a person kills an officer on duty, even if the person doesn’t know it’s a law enforcement officer, it’s capital murder.

Clardy suffered three gunshot wounds, one of which traveled through several major organs. Forensic experts testified that the bullet killed him.

Jurors will return Tuesday morning.

If Brown is convicted of capital murder, the case moves into a penalty phase where the jury will decide whether Brown will get the death penalty or life in prison without parole