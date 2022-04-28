HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WHNT) — The man charged in the shooting death of Huntsville Police Officer Billy Clardy III was in court for a case status update.

LaJeromeny Brown was indicted for capital murder by a grand jury in September 2021 for allegedly shooting Clardy during a drug sting operation in December 2019.

Madison County Circuit Court Judge Chris Comer likes to hold status conferences every few months in capital cases. During Thursday’s meeting, the prosecution and defense were both asked about pending issues but there weren’t any to discuss.

Judge Comer said he’s aiming to start the trial in March or April of 2023 but scheduling issues have prevented an exact date from being set. He added the spring 2023 trial date is just an estimate.

Both the prosecution and defense said they expect Brown’s trial will likely last two weeks and defense attorney Bruce Gardner said he would like to see a jury pool of more than 80 people due to the high-profile nature of the case.

No definite decisions were made in the courtroom Thursday.