Authorities confirm a woman was involved in an industrial accident at the Kohler plant in Madison County.

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WHNT) – Authorities confirm a woman was involved in an industrial accident at a plant in Madison County.

Authorities confirm a woman was involved in an industrial accident at the Kohler plant in Madison County.

Authorities confirm a woman was involved in an industrial accident at the Kohler plant in Madison County.

HEMSI emergency crews, Huntsville Fire and Rescue and Madison Fire and Rescue all responded to the scene.

HEMSI officials said they freed the woman from a machine and took her to Huntsville Hospital in serious but stable condition.

The accident happened at the Kohler Plant on Cochran Road in Huntsville.