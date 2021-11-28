Kitchen fire causes damage to Huntsville home

Huntsville

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Crews extinguished a kitchen fire Sunday morning.

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. — Multiple fire crews were able to save a Huntsville home after a kitchen fire broke out Sunday morning.

Emergency crews were dispatched to a structure fire on Angus Circle around 11 a.m. Sunday. When crews arrived, they found a kitchen fire that was quickly spreading across the home.

The residents were able to get out of the home and Huntsville Fire & Rescue crews were able to put out the fire within a few minutes. No one was injured in the fire.

Huntsville Police Department officers were also on scene assisting residents and neighbors.

HPD asked patrons and motorists to avoid the area while crews cleaned up the scene.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories