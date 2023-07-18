HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WHNT) – The Comedy Buzz is coming to Huntsville! Forty-two of the most popular comedians in clean comedy will be traveling all over the country as they film for Killer Beaz’s newest comedy series.

Fourteen of those comedians will be performing at Stand Up Live in Huntsville for two nights of filming the first two installments of “Killer Beaz Presents…”

“We are so excited to get to do this clean comedy project, not only is the series going to be amazing, with this kind of talent on the roster, but these are also going to be great live shows,” says Killer Beaz.

The lineup for Stand Up Live includes Karen Morgan, Jonnie W, Ed Wiley, Hoss Ridgeway, Matt ‘Casio’ Mitchell, Luke Thayer, Frankie Paul, Brian Covington, Dan Whitehurst, Mark Riccadonna, Juanita Lolita and Gene Harding.

The two shows will be at Stand Up Live on July 19 and 20, beginning at 9 a.m. You can purchase your tickets at the venue’s website or at killerbeaz.com.