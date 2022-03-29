HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WHNT) — Huntsville’s first district got the chance to see what’s going on in their community at a town hall Tuesday night.

District 1 Councilman Devyn Keith hosted a neighborhood update with attendees getting the latest on what’s happening in their district – and the City of Huntsville as a whole.

Among things discussed was the plan for a new city hall and impressive developments coming to the first district.

“This is the biggest economic investment timeframe for the Northwest Huntsville community that we’ve ever had,” Keith told News 19. “You’re looking at, just on the parkway alone, about $16 to $25 million.”

“The biggest relocation right now being the confirmation that was approved last council meeting of moving the headquarters of Huntsville City Schools system, and redeveloping the Max Luther location there, building square,” Keith continued.

There are at least seven proposed or under-construction multi-family developments in the first district.