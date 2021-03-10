Keeping Theater Close

We were looking for the right time to carry Emily to the Alabama Shakespeare Festival.

And we decided the Sunday matinee of Much Ado About Nothing would be perfect. Much Ado About Nothing is pretty much that. It’s much ado about … nothing.

Emily was about four.

The Alabama Shakespeare Festival is a treasure. After very humble beginnings in Anniston, the operation moved to Montgomery. And for several years, we saw every play they produced.

But when Emily came along … the discussion over which play to take her to see at ASF was a popular one.

It probably wasn’t going to be a four-hour journey with Lear or a descent into madness with Hamlet.

Much Ado About Nothing seemed to be perfect. About two and a half hours and Emily was a good kid and usually eager to see something new

We dressed her up in a cute dress that a four-year-old in later in life will say something like “why did you put me in that?”

We had season subscriptions to all the plays which meant we had pretty good seats.

On this Sunday afternoon we had second row center seats.

I pause the story for some key information.

Then, the Saturday night and Sunday afternoon crowds at ASF were very different. Saturday night, the people who went to plays went after dinner. They enjoyed a couple of drinks and they were ready to laugh or cry with the extraordinary actors working at ASF.

The Sunday afternoon crowd was different.

They had been to church. They had a big lunch. They would get into the air conditioning.

And maybe they would get just a little more comfortable than they should have considering they were walking in a theatre that had maybe the best repertory cast in the country.

But Emily … she was ready to rock.

We waited until the last minute to go inside.

I told her “if you need something just pat me on the leg and I will lean down, and you can tell me.”

“OK” she said.

For the first 30 minutes she was mesmerized. It was a new world for her. The costumes. The voices. The sets. You could tell by watching her we had picked the right environment for her first Shakespeare play.

Then it started to go off the rails a bit.

She patted me on the leg and looked up at me.

I leaned down.

And as she started to talk, I realized I forgot to tell her to use her really really quiet super-secret super quiet inside quiet as mouse voice.

Emily said … for all to hear.

“DAD CAN I TAKE OFF MY HAIR BOW?”

The person beside her jolted awake from his Sunday nap.

By the way people around us jumped, they probably were as well.

I kept waiting for one of the actors on stage to say, “Yes little girl take your hair bow off NOW.”

Later I would think, these people can’t come to the theatre and not rest their eyes when these crazy good actors are working their tails off doing Shakespeare.

That memory will stay with me forever.

Theatre does that.

The plays and the actors in them stay with us forever.

The pandemic shut that down.

Theatre is important. It’s a mirror back to us. We put the experiences we watch and feel on the stage through our personal filter. And maybe, for a moment, we learn something about ourselves and the world around us.

But one day the play will be the thing again. And we will all go. And we will probably shed tears when we do go back.