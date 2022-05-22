HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WHNT) – Kay Ivey will be making a campaign stop in Huntsville on Monday.

Governor Kay Ivey will be making a stop at the Signature Flight Center to speak with voters about her reelection at 11:15 a.m. Monday morning.

Former presidential candidate and current Texas Senator, Ted Cruz, will also be at the Huntsville International Airport on Monday. The events will take place back-to-back.

Gov. Kay Ivey will be at the Signature Flight Center at the Huntsville International Airport located at 2000 Houston Goodson Way, Huntsville.