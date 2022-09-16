HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WHNT) — Dr. Charles “Chuck” Karr was appointed president of The University of Alabama in Huntsville (UAH) at a trustees meeting on Friday.

Karr was appointed interim president in November 2021, but will now serve on a permanent basis.

“Dr. Chuck Karr is quite possibly the most dynamic leader that I have ever been associated with, in higher education and beyond,” said Trustee Ron Gray, chair of the UAH Committee of the UA System Board of Trustees. “I am certain that under Dr. Karr’s leadership, UAH will not only reach its full potential but far surpass our expectations.”

During Karr’s time leading UAH, the school has earned a place as a leading engineering and science research institution, recruited new faculty and leadership, and supplied an “educated workforce” for Alabama.

“It is my highest honor to lead UAH as we work to fulfill our institutional mission as a premier research-intensive university that is responsive to the needs of the community and beyond,” said President Karr.

“I am grateful for this incredible opportunity and look forward to working with all those driving UAH toward unprecedented success, including the Board of Trustees, Chancellor St. John, our faculty and staff, students, and leaders throughout the Huntsville community,” Karr continued. “There are many exciting things happening on the UAH campus, and I know there is much more to come in our future.”

Before serving as UAH President, Karr served as dean of the University of Alabama (UA) College of Engineering, chaired UA’s aerospace engineering and mechanics department, and was associate dean for research and graduate studies.

Karr is a three-time UA graduate with a B.S. in mechanical engineering, and an M.S. and Ph.D. in engineering mechanics.

Karr’s permanent place as UAH President is expected to take effect immediately.