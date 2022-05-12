MADISON COUNTY, Ala. (WHNT) — The Madison County Sheriff’s Office says a donation of some much-needed body armor for their K9 units has finally arrived on Thursday.

K9s Talon, Pedro and Saban have all received new bulletproof and stab-protective vests to use while on duty, all thanks to a charitable donation from the non-profit organization “Vested Interest in K9s, Inc.” The donations were announced earlier this year, and have now made their way to the police dogs.

Deputy Kadarius McBride & K9 Talon

K9 Talon’s vest was sponsored by Susie and Larry Hasler of Inver Grove Heights, Minnesota and has “Honoring those who served and sacrificed” embroidered on it. K9s Pedro and Saban’s vests were sponsored by National Police Association and have “Gifted by NationalPolice.org” embroidered on them.

Deputy Ryan Countess & K9 Pedro

Deputy Drew Lane & Saban

The sheriff’s office says the group donating the equipment, Vested Interest in K9s, Inc. is a charity with a mission to provide bulletproof and stab-protective vests along with other assistance to dogs of law enforcement and other agencies across the U.S.

Since the organization began, they report having provided over 4, 538 vests to K9s in all 50 states, valued at around $6.9 million.

K9s that are at least 20 months old in the U.S. and actively employed and certified with law enforcement or other agencies are eligible for the program, along with K9s whose vests may be expired. Across the nation, there are around 30,000 law enforcement K9s.

The charity organization, based in Massachusetts, accepts donations. They say a single donation of $960 sponsors one vest; each of those has a value of $1,744-$2,283, weighs around 4-5 lbs and comes with a five-year warranty. For more information, or to learn about volunteer opportunities, call 508-824-6978, or visit their website here.