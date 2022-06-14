MADISON COUNTY, Ala. (WHNT) — All across North Alabama, K9 units in law enforcement offer to “serve & protect” in ways many can’t. This week, we’ve circled back to Madison County to highlight Street Crimes Deputy Jesse Geer & K9 “Maverick.”

Deputy Geer has been a law enforcement officer for six years, said Madison County Sheriff’s Office’s Brent Patterson.

Before becoming a deputy with the sheriff’s office, Deputy Geer worked at the University of Alabama in Huntsville as a Police Officer. Deputy Geer then worked in the Patrol Division before he was selected to work in the Street Crimes Unit.

K9 Maverick is a 3-year-old Belgian Malinois and was born in Kentucky.

In April of 2021, the Madison County Sheriff’s Office selected Deputy Geer to have a K9 partner to serve with him in the Street Crimes Unit, which is when Maverick was purchased.

K9 Maverick and the Street Crimes Unit

Later that same year, the sheriff’s office says Deputy Geer and Maverick were certified through the United States Police Canine Association (USPCA) in narcotics detection.

On just his second day of being certified, Maverick found around 5 ounces of methamphetamine and over $3,000 of suspected drug money during a traffic stop.

Deputy Geer & Maverick have answered numerous calls over their career together, including when he alerted on a vehicle during a traffic stop. It turned out, that vehicle had more than a pound of methamphetamine, three pistols and one shotgun.