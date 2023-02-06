HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WHNT) — A 40-year-old man who was arrested on Valentine’s Day 2022 for allegedly traveling to Huntsville to meet a child for a sexual act has officially been indicted by a Madison County Grand Jury according to court records.

Ronald Despain, Jr. was arrested by the Huntsville Police Department’s (HPD) Special Victims Unit (SVU) and told News 19 at the time that the Spring Hill resident had been charged with electronic solicitation of a child and traveling to meet a child for an unlawful sex act.

Despain was indicted by the grand jury in January on both charges.

SVU investigators said they believed he traveled to Madison County with intentions to meet up with a child under the age of 14.

Despain was booked into the Madison County Jail but was released early the following morning after posting his $15,000 bond.

A jury trial is scheduled to take place on May 15. A pretrial docket hearing is set for April 26.