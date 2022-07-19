HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WHNT) — The jury trial has been scheduled for a man charged in the 2019 shooting death of his brother, according to online court records.

35-year-old Terryous Pierre Crutcher is scheduled to appear in court as the jury trial begins on August 15 inside the Madison County Courthouse.

Crutcher was charged with murder in November of 2019 when his brother, 20-year-old Tevareous Crutcher, was shot and killed at a home on Williamsburg Drive, according to police.

Authorities at the time said the shooting happened during an argument.

In a May 2021 preliminary hearing, the case was bound over to a grand jury. On March 11, 2022, a Madison County Grand Jury indicted Terryous.

Online court records indicate he is still being held in the Madison County Jail on a $75,000 bond.

A preliminary hearing is set for August 12.