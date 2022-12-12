MADISON COUNTY, Ala. (WHNT) — Nearly four and a half years after 40-year-old Ryan Baker was found dead in a hotel room, the man suspected of killing him will sit before a jury.

27-year-old Atimothy Pullen of Fayetteville, Tennessee was arrested in connection to Baker’s death on May 8, 2019, following a grand jury indictment for murder.

Pullen had been identified by the Huntsville Police Department (HPD) in surveillance video from the Budget Inn, shortly after Baker’s body had been found in one of the rooms on July 13, 2018.

A warrant had been issued for Pullen’s arrest when he was eventually arrested in Lincoln County, Tennessee on unrelated charges. He was transferred to the Madison County Jail, where he has since remained on a $60,000 bond.

Atimothy Pullen (Madison County Jail)

Shaquan Laray Horton had also been arrested in connection to Baker’s death, but the case against him was dismissed for lack of probable cause, and he was released from jail in December 2018.

Pullen, through his defense team, recently requested that the identity of any informants as well as any deals, promises or incentives be revealed ahead of the trial, which names explicitly Horton and one other person.

The jury trial is scheduled to begin at 9 a.m. at the Madison County Courthouse.