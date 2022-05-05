MADISON COUNTY, Ala. (WHNT) — A Tuscaloosa man has been found guilty of murder in connection to an incident that happened in Huntsville back in 2017.

A Madison County jury returned the verdict just after 10:30 Thursday morning, convicting Mondrel Kenee Ward of murder.

Just before midnight on July 14, 2017, Huntsville Police were called to the 2400-block of Old Blue Spring Road in reference to a shooting. When officers arrived, they found 25-year-old Ezekiel Briggs of Huntsville dead from a gunshot wound.

According to authorities at the time, Briggs and Ward were believed to have been arguing before the shooting.

Huntsville Police Department’s Major Crimes Unit initially asked for the public’s help in finding Ward, who was located and arrested around 10 days later in Tuscaloosa.

Police in Tuscaloosa along with a federal fugitive task force made the arrest, who was jailed on warrants for possession of a controlled substance and leaving the scene of an accident in Tuscaloosa County. He was then transferred to the Madison County Jail.

No sentencing date has been set at this time.