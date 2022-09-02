MADISON COUNTY, Ala. (WHNT) — Jury deliberations began early on Friday morning in the case against a woman charged in the 2018 stabbing death of Tiffany Kelley.

Domanek Jackson was charged with capital murder alongside X’Zavier Kamontae Scott in connection with Kelley’s murder. Jackson was 16 at the time when she and Scott allegedly approached Kelley in the parking lot of a Dollar General and asked her for a ride.

Prosecutors pointed to earlier statements when Jackson admitted that she was the one who did the stabbing.

Opening statements in the trial against Jackson began on Tuesday, where, at one point, Scott took the stand and testified that he was the one who stabbed Kelley.

The 29-year-old woman was found on Green Cove Road on September 22, 2018, after investigators say she gave Jackson and Scott a ride in her car. Authorities say the pair stabbed her, dumped her body and stole her car, driving home to Clarke County.

Because of her age at the time of the incident, much of the case against her has been kept confidential. However, the trial has recently revealed more details about what happened the night of Kelley’s murder.

Deputies would later find Jackson and Scott in Clarke County, Alabama and extradited them back to the Madison County Jail on September 28, 2018.

At the time, police said Tiffany Kelley was being a good person when she was stabbed multiple times. They said she was on her way home to pick up some items before driving Scott and Jackson to their destination.

Authorities reported that Kelley was about to turn into her mobile home community she was stabbed multiple times. Police said this was when they pushed her out of the car and traveled to Clarke County.

The Clarke County Sheriff’s Office said deputies found Scott and the 16-year-old girl, who initially claimed she had been kidnapped. Authorities believed Scott and Jackson had been living in Huntsville for about two weeks. They said the two hitchhiked from Clarke County.

X’Zavier Kamontae Scott

Scott has not had a trial of his own yet.

Jury deliberations initially had a delayed start Friday morning after one juror told the court that they were ill and an alternate had to be brought in.

New 19 has crews at the Madison County Courthouse and will continue to update this story as it develops.