HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WHNT) – The jury in the capital murder trial of LaJeromeny Brown continues to deliberate on the sentence Brown will receive – either the death penalty or life in prison without parole.

On Tuesday, a jury found Brown guilty of capital murder in the death of Huntsville Police Department (HPD) STAC agent Billy Clardy III during a drug sting in December 2019. The jury consisted of eight women and four men, only one juror was Black.

The trial moved into the penalty phase after the guilty verdict was received. The state and defense presented testimony from family and friends of both Brown and Clardy.

Clardy’s widow described how emotionally devastating his death was for her and their five children. Brown’s children pleaded with the jury to spare his life, and his mother apologized to the Clardy family.

Prosecutors have argued that Brown is a career criminal and his choices are what led to Clardy’s death, as well as the jury’s decision.

A capital murder conviction only has two possible sentences: life in prison without the possibility of parole or the death sentence.

It only takes 10 out of 12 juror votes to receive a death sentence. However, seven jurors are required in order to get life without parole.