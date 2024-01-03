HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WHNT) — The Jurassic World Live Tour will be roaring into the Rocket City next weekend.

Families can see some of their favorite characters from the Jurassic World and Jurassic Park franchise. They’ll encounter some fierce reptiles along the way, all operated by animatronics and performers.

The production features more than 24 film-accurate, life-sized dinosaurs including the fan-favorite velociraptor Blue. There will also be an opportunity to get up close and personal with props and characters during a pre-show experience.

Ryan Dodson has performed with the live tour for about nine months and tells News 19 every show brings new adventures.

“It’s not always the same linier adventure. Every single show is different in its own way,” Dodson said.

Dodson went on to say the action-packed performance is a perfect blend between the first and second film.

“If you want to complete your Jurassic World fandom, you have to see this show when it comes to your city,” he added.

The Jurassic World Live Tour will be in Propst Arena at the Von Braun Center for five performances that will take place January 13-15. Tickets for the shows are available now.