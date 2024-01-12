HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WHNT) — Chances are everyone’s favorite dinosaur will make an appearance at the Von Braun Center over the weekend. A stegosaurus, triceratops, raptor, and the T-rex will all make an appearance in the Jurassic World Live shows in Huntsville.

The family-friendly shoe offers an up close look at a cast of pre-historic reptiles and their team of human scientists.

“With Jurassic World Live Tour, I think the best part is that you not only get to see the dinosaurs, but you also get an authentic storyline, so pretty much what’s happening on the other side of the island in which we do and go on this search and rescue mission with Jeanie, a brand new dinosaur who’s a Troodon and is just very intelligent,” Jurassic World Live actor Alex Herbias said.

Herbias said he plays Dr. Martin Riley, a lead scientist directly in the middle of the show’s action.

“He has his own love connection in the story,” Herbias said. “We get to see how that plays out in addition to banning together with our interns and keeping everybody safe.”

Jurassic World Live shows are taking place Saturday at 11:00 am and 3:00 pm, Sunday at noon and 4:00 pm, and Monday at 2:00 pm at Propst Arena at the VBC. Tickets are available for purchase online.

An hour before the show starts, families will have the opportunity to take part in photo shoots with the dinosaurs.