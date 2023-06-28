HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WHNT) — A popular prehistoric dinosaur event that began in 2013 is set to visit the Rocket City at Huntsville’s Von Braun Center!

Jurassic Quest will kick off on Friday, June 30, and continue through Sunday, July 2. Featuring over 160 million years of dinos that will invade Huntsville, photorealistic dinosaurs are ready to excite all ages.

The event will not only have dozens of realistic animatronic exhibits but promises to transport you back with sights, sounds and interactive and educational areas that make the experience one the entire family can enjoy.

Officials say this year’s event is bigger and better than ever with more hands-on activities, themed rides and attractions, live dinosaur shows, fossil digs and a “Triceratots” soft play area for little explorers.

Below are the exhibit hours:

Friday, June 30: 12 pm – 8 pm

Saturday, July 1: 9 am – 8 pm

Sunday, July 2: 9 am – 5 pm

General Admission tickets and kids ages 2 to 10 are $22 each, while kids under 2 get in free. Anyone age 65 or older can purchase tickets for $19, but ID is required.

There will be a Kids Unlimited Admission ticket available for $36, which provides unlimited access to all rides and interactive exhibits (ages 2 to 10).

Event organizers encourage anyone interested to buy tickets in advance, and you can do that here.