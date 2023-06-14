HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WHNT) — The Camp and The Orion Amphitheater are both set to host Juneteenth celebrations this Saturday.

The Camp is hosting an event celebrating Juneteenth from 12 p.m. through 11 p.m. on June 17 full of history, live bands, dance & more. The event is family and pet friendly, in addition to being free for all interested.

The Orion Amphitheater is also hosting a Juneteenth event on June 17, which will be held from 2-6 p.m. In partnership with Korbeta, Lac Entertainment and spokes-n-vogues, the Orion said the community event will include:

free entry

presentations about the history of Juneteenth by Huntsville Revisited orators

a market to highlight local Black artists and makers of Black-owned businesses and food trucks

Live music at the top of every house at The Dome

community worship with Saint Bartley Primitive Baptist Church

a kid’s zone with bounce houses, bubbles, yard games and ‘so much more’

President Joe Biden signed a bill in 2021 that made Juneteenth a federal holiday, as it marks the end of slavery in the U.S. following the civil war.

“Juneteenth commemorates June 19, 1865, when Union soldiers brought the news of freedom to enslaved Black people in Galveston, Texas — two months after the Confederacy had surrendered,” AP News said.

More information about the events being held to commemorate the holiday at The Orion and The Camp can be found here.