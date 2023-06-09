HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WHNT) – A date has been set for a Madison County Circuit Judge to hear arguments on a ‘motion to continue’ the case of a man accused of killing a former HPD officer.

LaJeromeny Brown, 44, was arrested on December 7, 2019. He is charged with capital murder in the death of Bill Clardy III, a Strategic Counter-Drug Team (STAC) Unit Agent, who was killed during an operation where officers were attempting to buy 100 pounds of marijuana from Brown.

Madison County Circuit Judge Chris Comer set a date for the hearing just one day after Brown asked the court to delay his trial, citing the recent shooting death of HPD Officer Garrett Crumby. The motion to continue wasn’t addressed at the status conference held on Wednesday, because court records show it was filed during the lunch hour before the conference.

The hearing regarding the motion to continue is set for July 7.

Testimony at Brown’s preliminary hearing in 2020 indicated that two HPD officers were inside the house waiting to arrest Brown when he entered. Brown entered the home and encountered Clardy, who was shot twice, on December 6, 2019. Clardy died later that night from his injuries.

News 19’s review of Brown’s background shows more than two decades of criminal charges, ranging from drug trafficking to assaulting a police officer to imitating a police officer in Chattanooga, allegedly to rob drug dealers. Despite multiple brushes with the law, Brown managed to evade lengthy jail time, apart from a 41-month sentence in federal prison dating back to 2015.

On March 16, 2023, Brown was additionally charged with promoting prison contraband, after court records say he tried to bring a cell phone into the jail.