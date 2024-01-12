HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WHNT) — A Madison County Judge formally sentenced a man convicted for killing Huntsville STAC Agent Billy Clardy III to death Friday.

A jury convicted LaJeremony Brown of capital murder in October and voted to sentence him to death by a vote of 10-2 in November. Judge Chris Comer formally completed that sentence Friday.

Following his conviction, Brown filed a motion attempting to have his death sentence overturned. However, that motion was denied today.

Judge Comer allowed Brown to speak Friday but he chose not to.

Clardy was shot in a house on Levert Street in Huntsville during a botched drug operation on Dec. 6, 2019. He later died at Huntsville Hospital.

Investigators say an undercover officer had arranged to buy 100 pounds of marijuana from Brown. Clardy and two other officers were waiting inside the house where Brown had agreed to meet and Clardy was shot in the encounter. Brown testified he didn’t know Clardy was a police officer, only that he saw someone running towards him, so he fired.