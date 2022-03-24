HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WHNT) – St. John Paul II Catholic High School (JPII) senior, Amelia Geist, has been named a national semifinalist in the National Honor Society Scholarship (NHS) Program for 2022.

The NHS Scholarship Program recognizes students who are NHS members in good standing. Students in good standing are active members of the current graduating class who are up to date on their chapter obligations, such as GPA, service activities, meeting the chapter’s expectations for character and leadership.

“It will definitely help with my college expenses. If I receive enough funding through a merit-based scholarship, I’ll use the NHS money for room and board, otherwise it will go to tuition. Our NHS Sponsor, Ms. Anderson, encouraged the NHS senior members to apply for the scholarship; otherwise, I might not have known about this program,” Geist told News 19.

600 scholarships nationwide are awarded through the NHS program to outstanding high school seniors.

As an award recipient, Amelia will receive $3,200 in scholarship money to use toward her education. Currently, 38 JPII NHS seniors have accrued more than $4.5 million in merit-based scholarships.