HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WHNT) — Huntsville Mayor Tommy Battle invites anyone and everyone to join him for the “Mayor’s Bike Ride” this weekend.

The event kicks off at 11 a.m. Saturday, May 7 at Big Spring Park near Church Street, in front of the YMCA building.

Not only does the ride promote fitness and nutrition as part of the Healthy Huntsville program, but it coincides with National Bike Safety Month – when the City celebrates its commitment to keep improving conditions for all cyclists.

It also fits right in with Huntsville Preservation Month, as those who join the ride will get to enjoy the scenic views as they pedal through some of the city’s most historic streets. Below is a map of the planned bike route:

Registration starts at 10:30 on the morning of the ride.

Vendors will be at Big Spring Park offering help in prepping bikes for the ride, along with a limited number of Huntsville Blue Bikes free for anyone that may not have a bike.

For more information on the Mayor’s Ride or for weather-related announcements, you can visit the city’s website here.