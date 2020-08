HUNTSVILLE, Ala. – Huntsville leaders will hold the grand opening of the new Johnson Legacy Center at 10 a.m. Saturday.

The grand opening celebrations will run until 2 p.m., with an exhibition futsal game happening at 11 a.m.

Mayor Tommy Battle, City Council President Devyn Keith, and Parks and Recreation Director Steve Ivy will be in attendance.

The facility, located at the old J.O. Johnson High School, will also host volleyball games.