John Meredith announces run for Huntsville City Council

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. – John Meredith is running for Huntsville City Council in district five. The son of the well-known civil rights figure James Meredith, is running against Will Culver in west Huntsville.

“As District 5 continues to grow, it has become painfully obvious to residents that we need an upgrade to our current city council representation,” said Meredith in a written statement announcing his candidacy.

Meredith mentioned important road improvements from other parts of the city, saying “it is time to complete the Zierdt and Martin Road projects without delay.”

His statement goes on to say he will make education a priority and he’ll also work to improve the quality of life for residents by increasing the number of parks, libraries and recreational facilities.

He also states “I will work passionately to facilitate BLM reforms within HPD.”

The municipal election is August 25.

Work History

The news release provided to WHNT News 19 describes Meredith in the following way.

John Meredith spent 20 years representing small and family-owned businesses using strategic legislative advocacy, regulatory lobbying, coalition building and grassroots networking. The retired owner of the Meredith Advocacy Group that had offices in Huntsville and Washington, DC, he is now a contributing columnist for AL.com.

Disclaimer: John Meredith has acted as a political expert and commentator for WHNT News 19 on multiple occasions during election night coverage.