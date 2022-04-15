HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WHNT) – City officials said construction crews will be working on a portion of John Hunt Park over the next year.

A $6.8 million construction contract was approved during Thursday night’s Huntsville City Council meeting. Miller & Miller, Inc. will be the general contractor for Phase II of Kids’ Space at John Hunt Park.

The agreement includes:

New playground equipment and surfaces

New park area entrance and signs

Restroom renovations

An expanded parking lot

New parking lot signage

Decorative fencing

This expansion will work around the planned Huntsville Skatepark, set to be built between Kids’ Space and the soccer fields.

The Kids’ Space playground will stay at its current location in the park, bordered to the west by Old Airport Road, to the south by Airport Road, and to the East by the Memorial Parkway Edgar’s location. During Thursday’s meeting, City Administrator John Hamilton said the Kids’ Space footprint will actually expand.

Construction on Phase II is scheduled to begin in May and will take around 14 months to complete. Hamilton told the City Council the new playground equipment will be ADA-accessible and provide a space for kids of all abilities to play together, along with elements that nod to the City’s geography, past, present, and future.